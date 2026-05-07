By Lawrence Agbo

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has told youth groups calling on him to contest the 2027 presidential election that they should first secure their voters card and participate in the electoral process before asking him to return to the race.

Jonathan made the statement on Thursday while receiving delegations of young supporters at his Abuja office, where they appealed to him to seek another term as president.

Reacting to the request, the former president said running for Nigeria’s highest office is a serious responsibility and not something to be approached casually.

“You are asking me to come and contest the next election. Presidential race is not a computer game. But I’ve heard you and I’ll consult widely,” he said.

He, however, challenged the youths to show real commitment to democracy by registering as voters and taking part in elections instead of only making political demands.

According to Jonathan, many young Nigerians push for change without fully engaging in the democratic process themselves.

“If I ask how many of you have your voter’s card now, probably 50 percent of you don’t have your voter’s card. And you’re asking me to go and contest the election. So you must participate in the electoral process,” he stated.

The former president stressed that peaceful and credible elections remain the foundation of good governance, noting that competent and patriotic citizens often avoid politics when elections lack transparency.

“The key thing we need in this country is peace. You continue to advocate for that. And you continue to advocate for peaceful and credible elections in the country,” he said.

Jonathan also expressed concern over Nigeria’s poor voter turnout, describing it as one of the lowest he has observed compared to other African nations and countries in Southeast Asia where he has monitored elections.

“I’ve observed elections in about 14 or more African countries and even Southeast Asia. Nigeria has the lowest turnout in every election cycle,” he said.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to study the reasons behind low voter participation and find lasting solutions.

The former president further lamented the treatment of Nigerian youths abroad, saying the level of disdain they face internationally must stop, adding that leadership failures have contributed to the country’s declining image.

Despite the growing calls for his return, Jonathan maintained that he would not rush into any political decision and would continue consultations before deciding on 2027.

“I cannot just wake up and say I want to be the president of Nigeria again. But I am telling you that I will consult,” he added.