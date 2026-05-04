2027: Enugu North zone pledges 100% votes for Tinubu, Mbah

Enugu North Senatorial Zone in Enugu State has endorsed President Bola Tinubu and Governor Peter Mbah for second terms in office, pledging 100 per cent votes for them.

The zone, which donated N102 million for Mbah’s nomination form, also cited infrastructure development and increased political inclusion of the zone as reasons for their enforcement.

The zone made the endorsements yesterday, during a mega rally, held at Nsukka Township Stadium for the endorsement of the duo.

Enugu North Senatorial Zone comprises Nsukka, Igbo-Eze South, Igbo-Eze North, Udenu, Uzo-Uwani and Igbo-Etiti Local Government Areas.

Moving the motion for the endorsement, the member representing Udenu/Igbo-Eze North Federal Constituency, Mr Dennis Agbo, said the zone had witnessed a turnaround under the current administration at the federal level.

Agbo noted that the Federal Government had addressed longstanding concerns of marginalisation by appointing indigenes of the zone into strategic positions, while also initiating projects aimed at improving connectivity and economic growth.

He added that ongoing infrastructure, including integration into national development frameworks and access to key energy projects, had positioned the state for greater economic opportunities.

He said the establishment of regional development initiatives such as the South East Development Commission signaled a renewed commitment to inclusive growth and regional integration.

“The assembly believes that our interest as a people is anchored on fairness, equity, and inclusion. These efforts by the Federal Government require strong support to ensure continuity,” he said.

Agbo said the zone resolved to mobilise support for President Tinubu’s re-election bid, stressing that continuity would consolidate the gains already recorded.

Also speaking, the Deputy Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr Ezenta Ezeani, moved a motion endorsing Mbah for a second term.ppEzeani said the endorsement was based on what he described as “visible and measurable achievements” recorded within a short period.

He highlighted key achievements of the Mbah administration to include infrastructural development across urban and rural communities, investments in smart schools, improved security architecture, and economic reforms aimed at attracting investment.

“Leadership is judged by outcomes, and when a leader delivers, continuity becomes necessary. Interrupting the current progress would undermine the gains already made,” he said.

Ezeani added that lawmakers from the zone would mobilise constituents to ensure the governor’s re-election in 2027.

Former governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, also commended Mbah’s performance and urged the people of the zone to support his second-term bid.

Mbah expressed gratitude to the people for their support and endorsement, describing it as a demonstration of trust and confidence in his administration. He reaffirmed his commitment to sustaining development across the state, particularly in infrastructure, education, and economic transformation.

Mbah also pledged to convey the endorsement to President Tinubu, noting that continued collaboration between the state and federal government would accelerate development in the region.

The rally attracted political stakeholders, traditional rulers, party leaders, youth groups, and residents from across the senatorial zone.