2027 elections: Galadima calls on Atiku to join NDC against APC

By Lawrence Agbo

Buba Galadima, a prominent figure in the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has appealed to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to join the party as opposition leaders work to build a stronger coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Galadima said several major opposition politicians were already gravitating toward the NDC in an effort to form a united front capable of challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He explained that the move was driven by fears that the current administration could deploy legal and political strategies to frustrate opposition parties, making it necessary for key players to unite under one stable platform.

According to him, the decision by some members to leave the African Democratic Congress (ADC) followed a court judgment he described as a “booby trap,” which he said created uncertainty within the party and made it difficult for members to operate freely.

Galadima noted that the NDC now offers what he called a fair and balanced political space, urging former allies still in the ADC to move into the new platform for the sake of stronger opposition coordination.

He specifically called on Atiku to make the switch, insisting that his entry into the NDC would help create equal opportunities for all aspirants and improve the chances of building a united opposition bloc.

Galadima further warned that if Atiku chooses not to join the party and opposition unity collapses ahead of 2027, many may hold him accountable for the failure to rally forces against the APC.

He said, “We left the ADC because of a judgment that created a trap for everyone in the party. That is why we are calling on our remaining comrades there to move to the NDC, where everyone can compete on equal terms.

“We are especially calling on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to leave and come to the NDC so there can be a true level playing field for everybody.”