Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau has dismissed calls for him to become President Bola Tinubu’s running mate in the 2027 election, saying the focus should be on governance.

While addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Barau expressed commitment to whatever the president has in mind for him.

He called Tinubu a political father figure while crediting him with major moments in his political career.

“Honestly, I don’t want to say much about this now. Mr President has been working tirelessly to redirect the country toward prosperity. At this point, the focus should be on governance, not politics.

“I told those groups I don’t even know them. I appreciate their confidence in me, but I urged them to focus their efforts on supporting the President.

“When the time for politics comes, we’ll deal with it. But now is the time for serious governance.

“He [Tinubu] made it possible for me to return to the Senate in 2023 and backed me to become Deputy Senate President.

“If he ever asks me to serve in any capacity, I’ll say, ‘Thank you, sir,’ and I’ll do it. I am 100 per cent loyal to him,” Barau stated.