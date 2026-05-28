2027: Atiku promises economic recovery, security reforms after ADC primary victory

By Lawrence Agbo

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has pledged to rebuild Nigeria’s economy and tackle the country’s worsening insecurity after emerging as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, ahead of the 2027 general election.

Atiku secured victory at the party’s presidential primary held Wednesday night at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, defeating former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi and businessman Mohammed Hayatu-Deen in a contest that also served as a gathering point for opposition forces seeking to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The former Vice President polled 1,846,370 votes out of the 2,527,977 votes cast by the party’s 3,113,599 registered members nationwide. Amaechi received 504,117 votes, while Hayatu-Deen scored 177,120 votes.

Addressing party members and supporters after the announcement of the results, Atiku accused the APC-led Federal Government of worsening economic hardship, insecurity and political repression across the country.

According to him, Nigeria is facing one of the most difficult periods in its history, with millions of citizens battling rising poverty, inflation and violent attacks in different regions.

He alleged that opposition parties were being deliberately destabilised through the involvement of security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and elements within the judiciary.

“At a time when democracy is under threat, the ADC has shown that democratic values are still alive,” Atiku said during his acceptance speech.

The ADC candidate also condemned what he described as the harassment of opposition figures, including the continued detention of former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai.

He further claimed that anti-corruption agencies were being used to pressure opposition politicians into joining the APC, alleging that investigations and prosecutions often disappear once politicians defect to the ruling party.

Atiku warned against any attempt to interfere in the affairs of the ADC and the opposition coalition ahead of the election, insisting that such actions would be resisted.

Despite the competitive nature of the primary election, the former Vice President appealed for unity within the party, urging Amaechi, Hayatu-Deen and their supporters to join forces with him ahead of the 2027 presidential contest.

“This is not the time for division because nobody lost this election. We must unite to save Nigeria and protect democracy,” he said.

On security, Atiku accused the current administration of failing to effectively address killings, kidnappings and attacks on security personnel across the country.

He promised that an ADC government would strengthen the military, police and intelligence agencies through improved welfare, recruitment, modern equipment and better training.

The ADC flagbearer also criticised the country’s economic condition, saying official claims of economic growth do not reflect the hardship being experienced by ordinary Nigerians.

He faulted the handling of fuel subsidy removal and rising national debt, alleging that borrowed funds were being mismanaged through questionable contracts.

According to him, the country’s future is being endangered by poor governance and lack of accountability.

Atiku also promised reforms in education and healthcare if elected president.

He expressed concern over the growing number of out-of-school children in Nigeria and pledged to introduce free and compulsory education at primary and secondary school levels.

On healthcare, he accused the Federal Government of neglecting the sector and promised investments in primary healthcare centres and specialist hospitals.

Drawing a contrast with the APC government’s “Renewed Hope” slogan, Atiku said his administration would focus on “renewed action” aimed at rebuilding the economy and improving living conditions for Nigerians.