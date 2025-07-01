By Bolaji Okunola

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Leader, Dr. Dayo Israel, has declared readiness to unveil a brand new “Progressive Youth Resource Centre in Abuja, stating that it would redefine youth engagement within the party and across Nigeria’s political landscape.

The national youth leader, who hailed Tinubu’s tenure for providing unprecedented opportunities to youth, promised to mobilise for the President’s re-election and garner 10 million youth votes for him in 2027.

The facility is located in the high-end Wuse 2 area of Abuja and it houses the strategic office of the National Youth Leader and operational office of the National Youth Wing.

According to a statement by the office of the National Youth Leader, the Centre, is one of the legacy projects of the first tenure of his administration, and it’s a dynamic and multifunctional facility set to redefine youth engagement within the party and across Nigeria’s political landscape.

“The facility would more importantly house the party’s official youth mobilisation effort towards the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027,” Dayo said.

The statement noted that the facility has a game room and social area with table tennis, snooker and other games, three event spaces of varying sizes for youth trainings and town hall meetings that could be used by any youth support group

The project conceptualised and personally fundraised by Dr. Israel, who stressed that he was inspired by the great impact of Tinubu’s administration in the lives of Nigerian youth, from the student loan to PCNGI initiative, among many other initiatives.

“The President must be re-elected for a second term to complete the good work he has started.

“This had been my dream since I was elected, to have an operational base for the youth of the party, because at the national secretariat, I only have a one-room office, and an ante-room across the passage for aides; no boardroom, no facility to run the youth wing, no laptops and printer, no budget, no imprest, running cost or operational budget for the office of the national youth leader, yet the youth have expected me to deliver,” he said.