‎2027: Alimosho APC endorses incumbent NASS members for re-election

By Chinelo Obogo

All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Alimosho have endorsed sitting lawmakers representing the constituency, among them Senator Idiat Adebule and House of Representatives members Kehinde Joseph and Lukmon Orelope for re-election.

Speaking at a rally held in Lagos on Saturday, Adebisi Yusuf who is the APC’s apex leader in Alimosho Local Government Area, together with former deputy governor and presidential aide Joke Orelope-Adefulire also supported President Bola Tinubu’s bid for a second term and endorsed Dr. Obafemi Hamzat for governor of Lagos State.

Speaking to journalists afterward, Yusuf said that this meeting was different from constituency events, describing it as a deliberate effort to close ranks in what is one of Lagos State’s most densely populated areas.

Yusuf, who heads the Grassroots Movement for Tinubu (GMT), said mobilization drives across Alimosho would be increased to deliver more votes for the President. He also told party members that Tinubu had personally endorsed Hamzat’s gubernatorial ambitions, pointing to the deputy governor’s track record in various public offices as evidence of his readiness for the top job.

‎The full list of endorsed lawmakers includes Senator Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule representing Lagos West in the Senate; Ganiyu Adele-Ayuba and Kehinde Joseph, representing Alimosho Federal Constituencies I and II respectively in the House of Representatives; and Lukmon Olatunji Orelope, representing Alimosho State Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Yusuf argued that returning Joseph for a third term would give him ranking status in the House of Representatives, which which he said will boost the constituency’s access to federal infrastructure.

‎He credited Adele-Ayuba with helping to mend divisions within the party through his legislative engagement and visibility. Yusuf closed by calling on all stakeholders to set aside personal ambitions, warning that the arrogance, selfishness, and internal squabbling that had weakened the party in the past must not be allowed to resurface ahead of 2027.

‎Yusuf said the unity push required stakeholders to make sacrifices, warning against what he listed as arrogance, selfishness and greed, which he blamed for past internal disputes.

‎He said the turnout and mood at the meeting showed growing political maturity in Alimosho and renewed readiness to work together ahead of the elections.

‎

‎