The African Democratic Party (ADC) has denied reports that it is pursuing a northern agenda.

ADC spokesman Bolaji Abdullahi, who appeared as a guest speaker on Channels Television’s ‘Sunday Politics’, stated that the insinuations are unfounded.

Abdullahi was responding to an allegation made by former ADC presidential candidate Dumebi Kachikwu that the party was working in the interest of the north.

“You see, it’s ridiculous to say the least, and he [Dumebi Kachikwu] should be ashamed of himself.

“ADC is a party, and we said this from day one, it’s neither a party of the North nor of the South. It’s neither a party of Muslims nor of Christians.

“It’s neither a party for old people, so it’s a party that is deliberately designed to develop and build the kind of future that Nigeria desires,” Abdullahi stated.