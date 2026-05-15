2027: ADC ‘ll prioritize people centred governance – Lukman

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has said the party will priotize the welfare of citizens, as well as tackle insecurity, if voted in the 2027 general election.

Lukman, in a statement , on Friday, said the ADC’s 12 policy principles and manifestoes of the party, emphasizes human capital and social protection; infrastructure, security among others.

The ADC chieftain noted that regardless of all the legal and political distractions, the party leadership is committed to introducing new framework of political campaigns for 2027.

Lukman, who is a prominent member of the ADC Manifesto Committee, noted that the party has solutions to issues of subsidy removal, exchange rate management, rising unemployment, inflationary pressure, among other challenges facing Nigerians.

According to him, “on governance, the Manifesto commits ADC to ‘put citizens at the centre of governance’ based on which the policy principles outlined twenty-eight recommendations to address challenges covering rule of law and a zero-impunity state, independent electoral management free from executive control, performance audits and value-for-money governance, subsidiarity and fiscal responsibility, living wage, tripartite labour governance and productivity alignment, etc.

“In the area of education, the Manifesto commits ADC to ‘declare state of emergency on education’, based on which the Policy Principles outlined sixteen recommendations to address challenges covering people-centred development, universal access to quality education, system-wide education reform…

“Similarly, the Manifesto commits the ADC to ‘prioritise preventive healthcare’ based on which the policy principles outlined twenty-one recommendations to address challenges covering health as national productivity and security policy, primary healthcare centre (PHC) as the foundation of universal health coverage, universal coverage through insurance expansion and risk pooling.

“To address the security challenges facing the country, the Manifesto commits ADC to ‘operate a security framework across four coordinated levels’ – local-level intelligence, state-level prevention and deterrence, national-level coordination and enforcement, and regional-level collaboration.”