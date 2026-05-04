A group of political stakeholders has purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, urging him to contest the 2027 governorship election in Abia State.

The delegation presented the forms to Kalu in Abuja, on Saturday, citing his track record in public service and leadership at the national level as the basis for their decision.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, James Uko-Kalu, described the lawmaker as a unifying figure, noting that his performance in the National Assembly has distinguished him as a capable leader. He said the group had closely followed Kalu’s work since 2019 and could attest to his impact on legislative development.

Uko-Kalu added that the Deputy Speaker’s leadership style has inspired a new generation of political actors. He said visits to communities across the constituency revealed several projects executed under Kalu’s leadership, strengthening calls for him to replicate such governance at the state level.

Also speaking, retired Major General Jack Nwaogbu commended Kalu for efforts to rebuild cohesion within the APC in Abia and the wider South-East. He noted that the party, which faced internal divisions during the 2023 general elections, has recently experienced renewed strength due to the contributions of Kalu and other leaders.

Uzo Azubuike of Abia South Senatorial District described the delegation as representatives of the people, conveying widespread support for Kalu’s potential candidacy. He urged the Deputy Speaker to prioritise the governorship ambition, describing his leadership as key to accelerated development in the state.

In his response, Kalu expressed appreciation for the gesture and pledged to consult widely before making a decision. He linked the call to the broader vision of President Bola Tinubu and his Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly its focus on strengthening sub-national development.

Kalu said he would announce his position within days, noting that the future of the APC in Abia would depend on unity, commitment, and collective effort among party members.

Although he has not formally declared his ambition, growing political momentum and Saturday’s development signalled an organised push by stakeholders to draft him into the 2027 governorship race.