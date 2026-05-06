2027: 17 ADC Reps defect to NDC in fresh realignment

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Eighteen members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the House of Representatives, yesterday, defected to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), indicating fresh realignment, in the run-up to the 2027 general election.

The affected members, whose notices of defection, were read by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, at yesterday’s plenary, included the ADC Caucus leader and member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency of Anambra State, Afam Ogene and the Deputy Minority Whip, George Ozodinobi, Njikoka/Anaocha and Dunukofia Federal Constituency of Anambra State.

Others are Yusuf Umar Datti, member representing Kura/Madobi/Garun Mallam, of Kano State; Harris Okonkwo, Idemili North/Idemili South Federal Constituency of Anambra State; Sani Adamu, Minjibir/Ungogo, Federal Constituency of Kano State; Thaddeus Attah, Eti-Osa Federal Constituency of Lagos State and Murphy Osaro Omroruyi, Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency of Edo State.

Furthermore, Lilian Obiageli, Awka North/Awka South Federal Constituency of Anambra State; OluwaSeyi Sowunmi Ojo Federal Constituency of Lagos State; Peter Anekwe, Anambra East and West Federal Constituency of Anambra State; Zakari Umar Mukhtari, Tarauni Federal Constituency of Kano State and

George Olawande, Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency of Lagos State also dumped the ADC for the NDC.

The decampees also included Umezuruike Munachim, Port-Harcourt I Federal Constituency of Rivers State; Emeka Idu, Onitsha North/South Federal Constituency of Anambra State; Jese Onuakalusi, Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency of Lagos State and Ifeanyi Uzokwe, Nnewi North/South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency of Anambra State.

The defections are coming on the heels of the exit of the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the 2023 New Nigeria Peoples Party ( NNPP) presidential candidate in the last general election, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, from the ADC to the NDC, last Sunday.

Ironically, the defecting lawmakers, who were originally elected into the House on the platform of the LP and NNPP had recently declared for the ADC.

In a related development, Leke Abejide, member representing Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi State and an ally to the one of the claimant to the ADC national chairmanship, Nafiu Bala Gombe, dumped the opposition party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).