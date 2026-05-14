2026 World Cup: Shakira, Madonna, BTS to headline final half-time show

14 May 2026 11:49 am WAT

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The 2026 World Cup final is set to be an unforgettable experience with billed performances from Shakira, Madonna, and K-pop sensation BTS at a Super Bowl-style half-time on July 19.

The final half-time show, which will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, will be curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, marking a first for football amid length concerns from fans.

With 48 teams participating in what is the biggest-ever World Cup, the tournament begins on June 11, 2026, in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

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The half-time show was announced by FIFA president Gianni Infantino in March 2025.

“This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world,” Infantino stated at the time on Instagram.

He added that the World Cup event would “take over” New York’s Times Square on the final weekend.

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