2026 World Cup opener: Everything you need to know about Mexico vs South Africa

The 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway today with hosts Mexico taking on South Africa in the tournament’s opening match at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The match marks the start of the biggest World Cup in history, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches across Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Match Details

Fixture: Mexico vs South Africa

Competition: 2026 FIFA World Cup

Group: Group A

Venue: Estadio Azteca

Date: June 11, 2026

Stage: Opening Match of the Tournament

This is a repeat of the opening game of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. On that occasion, the match ended 1-1, with Siphiwe Tshabalala scoring one of the most memorable goals in World Cup history before Mexico equalised.

South Africa return to the World Cup after missing the last three editions.

Coach Hugo Broos believes his side can surprise the hosts after extensive preparations in Mexico City’s high altitude.

Opening Ceremony

Fans will also be treated to a star-studded opening ceremony before kick-off, featuring performances by artists including Shakira and Burna Boy.

Prediction

Mexico’s home advantage and stronger experience make them slight favourites, but South Africa have shown resilience under Hugo Broos and will be eager to recreate the spirit of their memorable 2010 opener.

Probable Mexico XI (4-3-3)

Raúl Rangel; Israel Reyes, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo; Edson Álvarez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Gilberto Mora; Roberto Alvarado, Raúl Jiménez, Alexis Vega.

Probable South Africa XI (4-2-3-1)

Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Siyabonga Ngezana, Asekho Tiwani/Okon, Aubrey Modiba; Teboho Mokoena, Luke Le Roux; Relebohile Mofokeng, Jayden Adams, Oswin Appollis; Lyle Foster.

Players to Watch

Raúl Jiménez (Mexico): The veteran striker is expected to spearhead the hosts’ attack and could become one of Mexico’s all-time leading scorers.

Lyle Foster (South Africa): South Africa’s main attacking threat and the player Mexico’s defence will be most wary of.

Teboho Mokoena (South Africa): The midfield engine tasked with controlling the tempo for Bafana Bafana.

Where to Watch

Nigeria

Check local listings on SuperSport and FIFA’s official broadcaster guide for confirmed coverage in Nigeria.

FIFA’s Match Centre also provides live updates and match tracking.

The world’s biggest football tournament is finally here, and South Africa vs Mexico will provide the first chapter of what promises to be a historic 2026 World Cup.