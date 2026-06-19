2026 World Cup: Ghana matches Super Eagles’ record

Ghana equalled Super Eagles of Nigeria FIFA World Cup record of six wins with a 1-0 victory over Panama in their first Group L match.

The Black Stars are only the second African country to have won that many games in the event.

They achieved the feat, thanks to Caleb Yirenkyi’s goal in the 95th minute of play at the Toronto Stadium in Canada.

Yirenkyi’s tap-in denied Panama their first-ever World Cup point.

The result puts Ghana joint-top the group alongside England, who they face next in the group stages on Tuesday.

Ghana have now won six of their 16 World Cup matches, matching Nigeria’s tally of six victories from 21 games.

Both countries are followed by Cameroon, who have five wins from 26 matches.