By Seyi Babalola

Eric Chelle, the Super Eagles’ head coach, has stated that his team will not give up in their bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After a 1-1 draw with South Africa in Bloemfontein on Tuesday night, the three-time African champions suffered a significant setback in their quest to qualify for the global football tournament.

Nigeria remains third in Group B, with 11 points from eight matches.

The Super Eagles will need to win their remaining two games against Lesotho and the Benin Republic to have any chance of picking the World Cup ticket.

Chelle said they will keep fighting hard until the end despite their precarious position in the group.

“My players are professionals and I know they will still want to win the remaining two games.

“A lot can happen over the next one month. But before that, we will have to analyse our performance tonight, which will not be easy,” he said.

The Super Eagles will be away to Lesotho when the qualifiers resume next month.

Chelle’s side will round up their qualifying campaign with an home clash with Squirrels of Benin Republic.