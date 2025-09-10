By John Ogunsemore

Erling Haaland and Thelo Aasgaard grabbed five and four goals respectively as Norway thrashed Moldova 11-1 in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday night.

The Manchester City striker scored Norway’s second of the night after Felix Horn Myhre opened the floodgates in the sixth minute.

He grabbed four more, with two each either side of the half.

Aasgaard, who plays for Rangers, grabbed four goals in 24 minutes.

The victory ensured the Norwegians maintained their perfect record in Group I, with 15 points from five games.

The win was the biggest of this World Cup qualifying cycle in Europe, surpassing the Netherlands’ 8-0 mauling of Malta in June, and came close to the all-time European qualification record, which saw West Germany demolish Cyprus 12-0 in 1969.

It also saw Norway maintain a six-point gap over second-place Italy, who scrapped a 5-4 victory over Israel on Monday, although the Azzurris have a game in hand.