The Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein will take centre stage on Tuesday when South Africa’s Bafana Bafana face Nigeria’s Super Eagles in a key 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

As Group C approaches its finale, both teams are under pressure to produce a result. South Africa wants to cement its position at the top of the group, while Nigeria needs a win to keep its World Cup chances alive.

Bafana Bafana leads the group with 16 points after defeating Lesotho 3-0 in their latest match. Nigeria is third with 10 points, one behind second-place Benin Republic. On Sunday, the Eagles defeated Rwanda 1-0 to remain in the race.

Nigeria’s inconsistent form—only two wins in five matches—means this tie could prove pivotal. Adding to the challenge, Hugo Broos’ South Africa are on a three-match unbeaten run at home and have won three qualifiers in a row.

Historically, Nigeria hold a slight edge in the rivalry with two wins in their last seven meetings.

Still, the South Africa team has been tough to beat on home soil, avoiding defeat in their last three games against the Eagles, including a 1-1 stalemate in 2024.

Nigeria’s last away win against South Africa came at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. Securing another statement victory on Tuesday would provide a huge boost to their qualification hopes.

The clash kicks off at 5 p.m. Nigerian time on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. Fans can watch live on SuperSport, SportyBet TV, and AfroSport.