From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that 80 candidates that participated in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) are in various police detention facilities across the country for their alleged involvement in examination malpractices during the examination.

Data released by JAMB indicated that Anambra State was top on the list with 14 candidates arrested for impersonation and picture mismatch. It was followed closely by Lagos State with nine candidates arrested for impersonation, spying and possession of mobile phones. Eight candidates were arrested in Delta State for impersonation and possession of mobile phones, while seven candidates were arrested in Kano State for similar offences.

In Kaduna and Rivers States, six candidates were arrested respectively, while Ebonyi and Enugu states recorded five arrests, each. Imo and Ondo states also had three arrests each. There were also arrests in Abia, Nasarawa, Plateau, Akwa-Ibom, Borno, Edo, Kogi, Ogun, Sokoto, Taraba and Yobe states, based on several examination malpractices.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said the Board is concerned with the growing changes in malpractices, particularly using digital devices.

Prof. Oloyede noted that statistics from the 2025 UTME indicated a significant reduction in cases of examination infractions, while there is still much work to be done to eradicate the issues entirely, stressing that the various innovative measures introduced by the Board are proving effective.

He further noted that a total of 96 results have been withheld on account of examination infractions, indicating a decrease from 123 the previous year.