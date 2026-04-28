19-year-old trafficked to Ivory Coast, womb harvested

From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri
The Delta State Police Command has uncovered a case involving two suspected human traffickers who lured a teenage girl to the Ivory Coast for prostitution and harvested her womb before bringing her back to Nigeria following complications.
Delta State Police Public Relations Officer SP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said that the incident happened on April 3.
He disclosed that a report was received from a woman (name withheld) from the Ekpan community in the Uvwie Local Government Area that her daughter (name withheld), aged 19 years, who stays with her father at Okpaka, had visited her in Ekpan.
According to Edafe, she (the girl’s mother) noticed that the girl was looking sick, which prompted her to ask questions.
“The 19-year-old girl stated that in the month of September 2025, she and two of her friends met one Blessing Mongo, aged 47 years, who introduced them to one Esther, aged 32 years, who also introduced them to another lady named Onome, aged 36 years, for the purpose of trafficking to the Ivory Coast for prostitution.”
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“The victim stated that days after her arrival at Ivory Coast, she was injected with an unknown substance and rushed to the hospital; by the time she woke up, she noticed that her tummy was bandaged.”
Edafe said that the suspect brought her back to Nigeria and abandoned her in Lagos.
She subsequently found her way back to Delta State.
“Upon receipt of this complaint, the command arrested two suspects, namely Blessing Mongo, 47, and Esther Meeting, 32 years.”
“After preliminary investigation, the case was immediately transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.”
“During the course of the investigation, a medical examination was carried out, and it was discovered that the traffickers had removed her womb without her consent before returning her to Nigeria. The two key suspects are presently in custody,” the statement added.