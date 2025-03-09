From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

One in every three Nigerian women suffers from gender-based violence in her daily activities, the Chief Operating Officer, Bridge Connect Africa Initiative (BACI), Fatima Musa Aliyu has said.

She spoke at an event organized by BACI in Kano for 50 survivors of gender-based violence to showcase their agro-related businesses, connect with potential customers and build partnerships for sustainable growth.

She decried the disturbing rate of gender-based violence in the society, stressing that women economic empowerment remained the tool for addressing this disheartening challenge.

Fatima explained that their project, Women Against Violence Empowered through Sustainability (WAVES) was designed to break the cycle of economic dependence, which often renders women vulnerable to abuse.

She held that over the past months, a total of 50 women selected from 11 LGAs in the state have been trained in various businesses, climate-smart agriculture and how to prevent gender based violence in their homes.

Mohammed Bello, the Coordinator of the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives, commended WAVES for the impact of their project and reaffirmed the commitment of the Canadian government to empowering women against gender- based violence.

Dignitaries at the event included the representatives of the Kano State government, and Civil Society Organizations, including members of the organized private sector in the state.