Zuckerberg praises outgoing WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart, names successor

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg has announced that Will Cathcart is stepping down as head of WhatsApp after seven years at the helm of the world’s largest messaging app, which now serves more than 3 billion users globally.

In a Facebook post shared on Monday, Zuckerberg paid tribute to Cathcart’s leadership, praising his role in scaling the service and prioritising user privacy.

“Will Cathcart just announced that he’s stepping down as the head of WhatsApp after 7 years leading the app. Will’s been one of Meta’s most important and effective leaders, helping to bring WhatsApp to over 3 billion people and championing privacy for our community,” Zuckerberg wrote.

“I’m super grateful for his partnership and contributions over these years. Will is transitioning to a new role within Meta where he’ll build new products from the ground-up — I’m excited to continue to work together closely,” he added.

Cathcart, who joined Facebook in 2009 and took over WhatsApp leadership in 2018, oversaw significant growth in user base and features during his tenure, including enhanced end-to-end encryption and business tools.

Zuckerberg named Kunal Shah, founder and CEO of Indian fintech company CRED, as the new leader of WhatsApp.

Shah will join Meta in the role, bringing his experience building a major technology firm focused on payments and credit services in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital markets.

“Kunal Shah will join Meta as WhatsApp’s next leader. Kunal built CRED into one of India’s most important technology companies, and he brings the kind of builder mentality and global perspective that will serve him well in running the world’s biggest messaging app,” Zuckerberg stated.

“I look forward to working with Kunal to continue to make WhatsApp the best service for billions of people and millions of businesses,” he added.

The leadership change coincides with Meta’s reported $900 million investment in CRED, which includes a minority stake and values the company at around $4-4.5 billion.

Shah is expected to step back from day-to-day operations at CRED while remaining a shareholder.

CRED, founded by Shah in 2018, has grown into a prominent player in India’s fintech sector by rewarding users for timely credit card payments and expanding into lending, insurance, and other services.

Shah previously co-founded Freecharge, which was acquired by Snapdeal in a deal reportedly worth around $400 million.

The appointment underscores Meta’s continued focus on emerging markets like India, where WhatsApp has deep penetration and payments features are expanding.