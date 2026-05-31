Zamfara police nab three notorious armed bandits, kill one in raid

From John Bassey, Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Ahmad Muhammad Bello, has raided the hideouts of bandits in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, arresting three suspected members of a criminal syndicate on the security watchlist, killing one who resisted arrest, and recovering sophisticated firearms.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar, ANIPR, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, to journalists in Gusau. The statement described the operation as another major breakthrough recorded in the ongoing fight against criminality in Zamfara since the assumption of office of the new Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Muhammad Bello, in 2026.

According to the statement, on May 29, 2026, operatives of the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), acting on credible intelligence, successfully arrested members of an armed criminal gang terrorising residents of the Kasuwan Daji area of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area.

The syndicate had been on the Command’s watchlist due to its alleged involvement in various criminal activities within the area. During the operation, police operatives intercepted and arrested the following suspects: Ali Bahago, male, of Danakulu via Kasuwan Daji; Hassan Dan Kure, male, of Kasuwan Daji; and Dahiru Lawali, male, of Gidan Ango.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects are members of an armed criminal gang allegedly led by Ali Bahago, who has been linked to several criminal activities within the area.

During the operation, one member of the gang was killed while three suspects were arrested. A search conducted at the residence of the alleged gang leader, Ali Bahago, led to the recovery of the following weapons:

One pump-action gun

One single-barrel gun

One fabricated G3 rifle

Two Dane guns

Four rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition

Nine pump-action gun cartridges

One handcuff chain

One locally made pistol

Three Boxer motorcycles

One locally made magazine

The suspects are currently in police custody while investigations continue with a view to apprehending other members of the gang and recovering additional exhibits.

“The Command remains resolute and relentless until all criminal elements are identified, arrested, and brought to justice.”

The Zamfara State Police Command reiterated its commitment to combating armed criminality and ensuring the safety and security of residents across the state. The Command urged members of the public to continue supporting the police and other security agencies with credible and timely information that will assist in the fight against crime.