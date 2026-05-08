Zamfara empowers women with grants, trainings

The Zamfara State government has intensified its efforts to promote women’s economic independence by empowering thousands of women with skills training, financial support and business opportunities across the state.

This was disclosed by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Alhaji Garba Aliyu Gayari, during a two-day workshop on women’s economic empowerment in Abuja.

The workshop was organised by the World Bank in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

Gayari stated that the administration of Governor Dauda Lawal recognizes women’s empowerment as a key driver of economic growth, stressing that it is not an act of charity but a strategic investment in national development.

He revealed that the state government recently trained one hundred and twenty women on social media marketing and digital tools. Upon completion of the training, each participant received an Android device and a grant of N100,000.

The permanent secretary said the government places strong emphasis on women’s economic self-reliance.

He highlighted recent initiatives under the Office of the First Lady, Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal, which have empowered thousands of women through business grants and cash transfers ranging from N50,000 to N150,000 to support small-scale ventures such as poultry farming, tailoring and petty trading.

He added that additional initiatives from the Office of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, implemented in collaboration with the Zamfara State First Lady, have contributed significantly to improving women’s economic participation across the state.