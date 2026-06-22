Yul Edochie responds to critics: No mortal or spirit can bring me down

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has dismissed fresh criticism of his marriage to actress Judy Austin, stating that no mortal or spirit can bring him down.

Edochie stated amid growing scandal surrounding Judy and her ex-husband, Emmanuel Obasi.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the actor stated that he had been the target of false accusations for years, but that none of them had been successful in harming him.

“My aura gives my enemies sleepless nights. In the last four years they’ve told all sorts of lies against me and they all failed,” he wrote.

Edochie alleged that the claim that he took another man’s wife was part of an attempt to destroy his image.

He argued that Obasi had left his marriage in 2013, married another woman and moved on, only to return years later after his former wife became popular.

“A man who left his wife in 2013, married another woman and moved on, years after he sees the ex-wife is now doing well and comes back to attach himself,” he wrote.

The actor said he remained unshaken by the backlash.

“I’m a rock. No mortal or spirit can bring me down. I’m a chosen one. A lion. A king,” he added.

Edochie attributed his survival in the face of public criticism to God’s grace, saying his continued relevance and support from fans showed that he was divinely backed.

The controversy intensified after Obasi appeared on the Honest Bunch Podcast, where he accused Edochie of allegedly harbouring his children and preventing him from having access to them.

Judy Austin has denied the allegations.

In a video response, she defended Edochie, saying he had supported her children despite not being their biological father.

“Please, you people should stop insulting Yul Edochie. For everything, he has helped me take care of kids who are not his biological children. He puts a roof over their heads, pays their school fees, and feeds them,” she said.