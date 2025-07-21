By Seyi Babalola

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has slammed UK Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch for her recent comments on Nigerian citizenship, calling her remarks a demonstration of “utter ignorance” of the country’s legal standards.

Falana’s reaction followed Badenoch’s statement during an interview where she claimed, “I can’t give it [Nigerian citizenship] to my children because I’m a woman,” and described acquiring Nigerian citizenship as “virtually impossible”.

In a rebuttal on Monday, Falana cited the Nigerian Constitution, clarifying that Badenoch’s children are Nigerian by birth, regardless of their place of birth or their mother’s gender.

“Contrary to Kemi Badenoch’s misleading claim, her children are Nigerians because she is a Nigerian,” Falana stated. “Her assertion that she cannot give Nigerian citizenship to her children because she is a woman is not in consonance with Section 25(b) and (c) of the Nigerian Constitution…”

He further referenced Section 42(2), which guarantees equal rights to all Nigerian citizens, regardless of gender or birth circumstances. “No citizen of Nigeria shall be subjected to any disability or deprivation merely by reason of the circumstances of his birth, gender, political opinion or class,” Falana explained.

According to the senior advocate, Badenoch’s two children are dual citizens of Nigeria and the United Kingdom. “It is up to the children to renounce their Nigerian citizenship upon the attainment of full age in accordance with Section 29 of the Nigerian Constitution,” he said.

Falana also challenged Badenoch’s allegation that obtaining Nigerian citizenship is “virtually impossible”, pointing out that Sections 26 and 27 of the Constitution explicitly allow foreigners to seek citizenship by registration or naturalisation provided certain circumstances are met.

He, however, acknowledged gaps in the law that require reform. “A woman who is married to a Nigerian man is qualified for registration as a citizen. But the same right is not accorded to a man who is married to a Nigerian woman because of the patriarchal nature of the society,” he noted.

Falana accused Badenoch of attempting to curry favour with the British electorate at Nigeria’s expense, warning that such misinformation unfairly maligns her country of origin.