Younger generation inspired my 2027 bid — Atiku

28 May 2026 12:58 pm WAT

Lawrence Agbo By
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Atiku-Abubakar

Atiku Abubakar

By Lawrence Agbo

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has said the active participation of young Nigerians in the party inspired his decision to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking after emerging as the ADC presidential candidate, Atiku said the growing involvement of youths in the party convinced him that Nigeria still has hope for political renewal in 2027.

“The younger generation are participating actively in ADC. How will I not resonate with them? They are my children and I am doing it because of them,” he said.

The former vice president also pledged to unite members of the party after the presidential primary, promising to personally reach out to his former rivals and appeal to them to work together for the party’s success.

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“I will personally visit my competitors and appeal to them to come on board,” Atiku stated.

He further argued that the ADC possesses the experience and credibility required to lead Nigeria, noting that many of the party’s leaders had previously served in government and achieved measurable results.

“ADC is bringing experience and credibility. Most of us leading this party have been in government before and have made successes out of it,” he added.

Atiku’s comments come amid intensified political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, with parties seeking to attract younger voters and broaden their national appeal.

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