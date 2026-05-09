Yilwatda defends absence of Fubara, others at screening

09 May 2026 9:01 pm WAT

Tokunbo2 By
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Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda
Enugu State

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, has defended the inability of the governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara, and others to appear before the party’s screening subcommittee, arguing that they may be very busy with state matters.

Speaking at the end of the screening on Saturday, he frowned at singling out the Rivers governor, emphasising that he is not the only governor yet to appear before the committee.

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According to him, “Why are you singling one governor out of many? He is not here. But why single him alone? The governor of Kwara has not come also. So, three governors have not come. You don’t single one person who has not come. Why is it that three governors have not appeared before us?”

“That is why I am saying, why Rivers alone when three governors have not appeared? All of them have their excuses and reasons for not appearing. We know they are chief executives of their states and have state issues to attend to.

“So, any governor who has issues to attend to, Kwara, Ebonyi and Rivers states, we excuse him. Governors are chief executives; they are commanders. Any time you are free, you call the screening committee, we give you a room, you come at your will and convenience, and we will screen you,” he said.

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