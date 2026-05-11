Xenophobia: Recent violence, protests do not represent South African views, says Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned recent anti-immigrant violence and protests in South Africa, insisting that such actions do not reflect the country’s values or government policy.

In an open letter released on Monday, Ramaphosa said criminal elements were taking advantage of social frustrations to fuel attacks against foreign nationals.

“We must make it clear that there is no place in South Africa for xenophobia, ethnic mobilisation, intolerance or violence,” Ramaphosa said.

The South African president stressed that the recent unrest targeting foreigners should not be seen as the position of the South African people.

“The recent violent protests and criminal acts directed at foreign nationals in parts of our country do not represent the views of South Africa’s people nor reflect our government’s policy,” he stated.

Ramaphosa described those behind the violence as opportunists exploiting public grievances under the guise of activism.

“These are the acts of opportunists who are exploiting the legitimate grievances, particularly those of the poor, under the false guise of ‘community activism’,” he added.

The comments followed rising diplomatic concerns from Nigeria and Ghana over the safety of their citizens in South Africa after a wave of anti-immigrant demonstrations.

Nigeria recently announced plans to repatriate 130 of its nationals and summoned South Africa’s envoy in Abuja following incidents involving the deaths of two Nigerians linked to South African security personnel.

Ramaphosa, however, acknowledged that illegal immigration remained a serious issue affecting public services and economic stability.

“Undocumented migration places strain on healthcare, housing and municipal services, particularly in poor communities,” he said.

He also accused some employers of exploiting undocumented migrants by offering them lower wages instead of hiring South African citizens.

Recent protests in cities including Durban have seen demonstrators demand stricter measures against undocumented foreigners and restrictions on access to healthcare and other public services.