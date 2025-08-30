From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, has explained why China and Nigeria need to implement the important consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Chinese envoy said this will promote a correct historical view of World War II (WWII) and elevate the China-Nigeria Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights.

Speaking during the screening of the film *Dead to Rights*, marking the 80th anniversary in commemoration of the Victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Abuja, Yu recalled that in 1931, driven by militarism, Japan launched a brutal war of aggression against China.

He added that on December 13, 1937, after capturing the city of Nanjing, Japanese invaders carried out a horrific massacre that lasted six weeks.

Yu stated that over 300,000 Chinese civilians and soldiers were killed, a tragedy now known as the Nanjing Massacre.

According to the envoy, “This remains one of the darkest chapters in modern world history and a profound, enduring sorrow in the hearts of the Chinese people. The film we are about to watch, *Dead to Rights*, is inspired by these historical events. It offers a unique perspective for reflecting on this period and reminds us of a history we must never forget.

“During World War II, as the main Eastern theatre in the global fight against fascism, China endured 14 years of relentless resistance. At a staggering cost of more than 35 million military and civilian casualties and direct economic losses exceeding 600 billion US dollars, we dealt a powerful blow to Japanese fascism, crippled Japan’s ambition to expand further, and made historic contributions to restoring world peace and order.

“Today, we gather to commemorate this great victory—to honour history, pay tribute to the fallen, cherish peace, and build a brighter future together. Let history be our guide. Let us preserve, with unwavering resolve, the hard-won outcomes of World War II. At this critical juncture, it falls upon us to reaffirm our commitment to the international system with the United Nations at its core, the international order based on international law, and the basic norms of international relations embodied in the UN Charter. Together, let us strive to steer the global order towards a future defined by greater fairness, justice, and equality for all.

“China and Nigeria are both major developing countries and emerging market economies, as well as leading voices within the Global South. We serve as vital forces in safeguarding the outcomes of World War II and upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. It is therefore essential that we work together to fully implement the important consensus reached by our heads of state, promote a correct historical view of WWII, and elevate the China-Nigeria Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights.”

Speaking earlier at a symposium marking the event, the Director of the Centre for China Studies (CCS), Charles Onunaiju, said China, from the deep wound of Japanese fascist aggression and the spiritual revival and national consciousness forged in the People’s War of Resistance, has not only mightily stood up but has considerably enhanced her national strength and, according to President Xi Jinping, “stands for common dignity and for fruits of development shared by all countries and peoples.”

He also said in the new era, President Xi admonished that “faced with complex international security threats, fighting alone is of no use, and putting blind faith in military force won’t get anyone anywhere” and urged that “cooperative security, collective security, and common security constitute the only correct choice for solving these issues.”

Onunaiju said: “In a remarkable lead by example, China has outlined and promoted critical initiatives as contributions of her wisdom to international development, peace, and dialogue in order to forestall what the UN founding charter affirmed as the determination of the Peoples ‘to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, which twice in our lifetime has brought untold sorrow to mankind.’ The Chinese, who bore for the longest time ‘the scourge of war’ and endured its ‘untold sorrow’, made the deliberate choice to not only advance peace but to create the conditions that make it both tenable and sustainable.”