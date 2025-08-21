By John Ogunsemore

Ethel Caterham, the world’s oldest living officially verified person, clocked 116 years today.

The British lady was born on August 21, 1909, in Hampshire, the second youngest of eight children.

Caterham, who lives in a Surrey care home, became the oldest living person in April following the death of Brazilian nun Sister Inah Canbarro Lucas aged 116.

In a Facebook post, the Guinness World Records (GWR) congratulated her on her 116th birthday.

“Happy birthday to Ethel Caterham, the world’s oldest living officially verified person (and the oldest British person ever) who is celebrating her 116th birthday today,” the post reads.

The Hallmark Care Homes, where Caterham resides, also released a statement to mark her birthday.

“Ethel and her family are so grateful for all of the kind messages and interest shown to her as she celebrates her 116th birthday this year.

“Ethel will spend the day quietly with her family so that she can enjoy it at her own pace. Thank you again for your kind wishes on this special day,” the statement reads.