By Uche Okobi

Head, Due Process and Public Procurement Bureau, Abia State, Dr. Oluebube Chukwu, has decried the rising rate of human trafficking in Nigeria, warning that the crime is damaging the country’s global reputation, draining the economy and destroying the lives of youths; he described it as a national epidemic.

Speaking with newsmen in commemoration of 2025 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, Chukwu described human trafficking as a national emergency that demands immediate and coordinated action from all levels of government, civil society and the international community.

“Human trafficking is not just a crime against individuals—it is an assault on our national identity, security and economy. It continues to rob Nigeria of its most valuable resource—our people.”

He expressed worries over the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) report, in which African victims accounted for 31 percent of global cross-border trafficking cases in 2022, with Nigeria among the top source countries.

He disclosed that victims are lured with promises of education, employment or travel opportunities, only to be forced into prostitution, labour exploitation, cybercrime and organ trafficking.

Chukwu stressed that traffickers exploit digital platforms to deceive and recruit victims, making the crime harder to detect and combat.

“Criminals now operate online, using social media, job ads and dating apps. Yet, our law enforcement tools are outdated and poorly coordinated. This imbalance must be urgently corrected.”

Beyond the human cost, Chukwu also warned that trafficking was damaging Nigeria’s international reputation and discouraging foreign investment: “A nation associated with human trafficking loses credibility in the global arena. Investors hesitate, tourists stay away and development partners become wary. We are paying a heavy price in lost economic opportunities.”

To curb the menace, he outlined four key interventions to include strengthening law enforcement and border controls; expanding economic opportunities by investing in youth empowerment via quality education, especially for women and vulnerable communities; tightening digital monitoring by collaborating with tech platforms to track suspicious recruitment activity, promoting online safety tools for the public and supporting victims’ recovery with medical care, counselling, legal support and reintegration programmes to rebuild their lives, among others.

Dr. Chukwu urged the public to support the UN Blue Heart Campaign, use the hashtag #EndHumanTrafficking and donate to the UN Voluntary Trust Fund for Victims of Human Trafficking.

He emphasised that trafficking must not only be condemned but also actively confronted. “This day is more than symbolic. It should trigger a nationwide movement. Let’s break the chains, not tomorrow, but today.”

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is commemorated on July 30, every year as part of national efforts to raise awareness and support global action against human trafficking.