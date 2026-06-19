World Cup: USA qualify for knockout stage with 2-0 win over Australia

The United States became one of the first teams to book a place in the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating Australia 2-0 in their Group D encounter on Friday.

The Americans made a strong start and broke the deadlock in the 11th minute when Australian defender Cameron Burgess inadvertently turned the ball into his own net while attempting to clear a dangerous cross.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side continued to control the game and doubled their lead just before halftime through Alex Freeman.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside but was awarded after a VAR review confirmed the defender had been played onside.

Australia improved after the interval and enjoyed more possession but struggled to break down the disciplined American defence.

The win takes the United States to six points from two matches, confirming their place in the Round of 32 with one group game to spare after opening their campaign with a 4-1 victory over Paraguay.

Australia, who defeated Turkey 2-0 in their opening fixture, remain on three points and must now avoid defeat against Paraguay in their final group match to keep their qualification hopes alive.

The Americans achieved the victory without captain Christian Pulisic, who missed the match through injury, but delivered another composed performance to underline their status as one of the early contenders at the tournament.