World Cup: Tunisia hammered 4-0 by Japan

Japan moved to the brink of the FIFA World Cup knockout stage with a commanding 4-0 victory over Tunisia in Group F at Estadio Monterrey on Sunday.

The Asian side took control early and never looked back, producing one of the tournament’s most dominant displays to leave Tunisia facing elimination after a second consecutive defeat.

Daichi Kamada opened the scoring in the fourth minute after being set up by Keito Nakamura, before Ayase Ueda doubled Japan’s advantage in the 31st minute from a Koki Itakura assist.

Japan continued to dictate possession and create chances after the break, with Junya Ito making it 3-0 in the 69th minute following good work from Ueda. The striker then completed his brace in the 83rd minute, heading home from Kaishu Sano’s cross to seal an emphatic victory.

The result strengthened Japan’s position in Group F and significantly improved their chances of reaching the last 32. Having drawn with the Netherlands in their opening match, the Samurai Blue now have four points and remain firmly in contention for top spot in the group.

Tunisia, meanwhile, endured another difficult outing and have now conceded nine goals in two matches. The North Africans struggled to contain Japan’s pace, movement and pressing throughout the contest, creating few clear opportunities of their own.

With one group match remaining, Japan head into the final round of fixtures full of confidence, while Tunisia face a daunting task to keep their World Cup hopes alive.