World Cup: Panama 0-1 Croatia, Budimir strike sends Panama crashing out

Croatia boosted their hopes of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama in Toronto on Tuesday, a result that ended the Central Americans’ campaign and handed Zlatko Dalic’s side their first win of the tournament.

A second-half goal from substitute Ante Budimir proved decisive in a tightly contested Group L encounter, as Croatia responded strongly after a disappointing opening defeat to England.

The 2018 World Cup finalists struggled to find their rhythm in the first half, with Panama’s pace and direct approach causing several problems. The Central Americans, desperate to keep their qualification hopes alive, matched Croatia’s intensity and created openings, but neither side could break the deadlock before the interval.

Recognising the need for greater attacking threat, Dalic made two offensive substitutions at half-time, and the move delivered an immediate impact. Nine minutes after the restart, Budimir arrived at the far post to convert a low cross from Josip Stanisic, giving Croatia a lead they would not relinquish.

The goal shifted momentum in Croatia’s favour, but Panama refused to surrender. Seeking a route back into the match, they pushed forward and created several promising opportunities. However, goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic produced a series of important saves during a frantic spell in the second half to preserve Croatia’s advantage.

The victory also provided a memorable milestone for captain Luka Modric, whose 200th international appearance ended in triumph. The veteran midfielder, who was substituted late in the game, became only the fourth male footballer to reach the landmark for his national team.

For Panama, the defeat confirmed elimination after back-to-back losses in Group L. Despite showing energy and attacking intent, they lacked the finishing touch required to extend their stay in the tournament.

The result leaves Croatia firmly in contention for a knockout-stage place. A victory over Ghana in their final group match on Saturday would guarantee a top-two finish and qualification for the last 32.

Panama, meanwhile, will conclude their World Cup campaign against England, while Croatia prepare for a decisive showdown with Ghana as the battle for qualification reaches its final stage.