World Cup: Morocco 1-0 Scotland as Saibari sends Atlas Lions top

Morocco moved to the top of Group C at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Scotland at Boston Stadium on Friday.

The Atlas Lions made a dream start when Ismael Saibari struck in the second minute, finishing off a well-worked move to hand the North Africans an early lead they never relinquished.

Morocco dominated large spells of the contest, controlling possession and pressing aggressively as Scotland struggled to create clear-cut opportunities. Saibari remained a constant threat throughout the encounter, while Brahim Diaz dictated play in midfield and provided the creativity that repeatedly unsettled the Scottish defence.

Despite falling behind early, Scotland battled to find a response. Captain Andy Robertson and Scott McTominay were largely contained by a disciplined Moroccan side, while striker Che Adams endured a frustrating evening with limited service in attack.

Goalkeeper Angus Gunn produced several important interventions to keep Scotland in the contest, while defender Jack Hendry was among the few standout performers for Steve Clarke’s side.

Morocco’s defence, marshalled by Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui, remained organised throughout to secure a second consecutive clean sheet of the tournament.

The victory strengthens Morocco’s chances of reaching the knockout stages and reinforces their status as one of the most impressive teams in Group C. Scotland, meanwhile, face mounting pressure heading into their final group match as they seek to keep their World Cup hopes alive.