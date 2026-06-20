World Cup: Hakimi sets new record as Africa’s most-capped player

20 June 2026 7:20 am WAT

Seyi Babalola By
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Achraf-Hakimi

Morocco’s captain, Achraf Hakimi, has become the most capped African player in FIFA World Cup history.

This follows the defender’s 12th tournament participation for Morocco.

The Paris Saint-Germain star entered the 2026 World Cup with 10 appearances.

He moved to 11 after featuring in Morocco’s 1–1 draw with Brazil, and his appearance against Scotland takes him to 12.

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The 27-year-old is now the outright clear at the top of the African all-time leaderboard.

Hakimi currently leads the rankings, ahead of Cameroon’s Francois Omam-Biyik and Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan, who previously shared the record of 11 World Cup appearances.

He has represented Morocco in three World Cups and has played in all of his country’s matches.

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