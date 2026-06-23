World Cup: Everything to know about England vs Ghana match

The Group L clash between the England national football team and the Ghana national football team is one of the biggest fixtures of Matchday Two at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Both teams began their campaigns with victories, making this a potentially decisive encounter in the race for qualification to the Round of 32.

A win for either side would put them in a commanding position to progress.

Match context

England opened the tournament with an entertaining 4-2 victory over Croatia, showing their attacking quality but also exposing defensive weaknesses.

Ghana, meanwhile, defeated Panama 1-0 in a disciplined display built on defensive organisation and effective counter-attacking football.

What’s at stake?

Both teams have three points after one match. Victory would almost certainly secure qualification for the knockout stage with one group game remaining.

A draw would leave qualification in both teams’ hands heading into the final round of group matches.

England’s strengths

England remain one of the tournament favourites under coach Thomas Tuchel.

Key strengths include:

Clinical finishing led by Harry Kane

Creativity from Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka

Strong squad depth, allowing Tuchel to rotate attacking options

Excellent recent form after an unbeaten World Cup qualifying campaign

England’s concerns

Despite scoring four goals against Croatia, England looked vulnerable defensively.

Tuchel admitted the team must improve its defensive organisation and avoid the lapses that allowed Croatia back into the match.

He described the opening performance as a “wake-up call” ahead of facing Ghana.

Ghana’s strengths

Ghana arrive with confidence after defeating Panama.

Their biggest weapons are:

Compact defensive structure

Quick transitions from defence to attack

Pace and physicality on the counter

Midfield experience capable of disrupting England’s rhythm

Ghana’s biggest challenge

Ghana are expected to spend long periods defending against England’s possession-based approach.

To take points, they will need to:

Remain organised defensively

Limit England’s chances in the box

Capitalise on counter-attacks and set pieces

Be clinical with the few opportunities they create

Players to watch

England

Harry Kane – England’s leading goal threat.

Jude Bellingham – controls the midfield and supports the attack.

Bukayo Saka – fit again after recovering from an Achilles issue

Ghana

Antoine Semenyo – Ghana’s most dangerous attacking outlet.

Thomas Partey – key figure in midfield.

Caleb Yirenkyi – scorer of the winning goal against Panama.

Key tactical battle

The contest is likely to be decided by whether England can break down Ghana’s disciplined defensive block before Ghana launch quick counter-attacks.

England will dominate possession, while Ghana are expected to defend compactly and look for opportunities through fast transitions.

Tuchel has already highlighted Ghana’s counter-attacking threat as something his team must manage carefully.

Team news

England have no major injury concerns. Tuchel confirmed his squad is fully available, with Saka having recovered from his recent Achilles problem, although he did not guarantee the winger would start.

Possible lineups

England (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Trent Alexander-Arnold, John Stones, Marc Guéhi, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Conor Gallagher; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden; Harry Kane.

Ghana (4-2-3-1): Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Alidu Seidu, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Gideon Mensah; Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu; Ernest Nuamah, Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo; Caleb Yirenkyi.

Prediction

England enter the match as favourites because of their superior squad depth, attacking quality and recent form.

However, Ghana’s disciplined defending and pace on the break mean the Three Lions cannot afford another shaky defensive display.

A narrow England victory appears the most likely outcome, but Ghana have enough quality to make the contest highly competitive.