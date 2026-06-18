World Cup: Everything to know about Canada vs Qatar match

By Seyi Babalola

Co-hosts Canada will take on Qatar in a crucial Group B encounter at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, with both teams seeking their first victory of the tournament.

The match will be played at BC Place in Vancouver after both sides opened their campaigns with 1-1 draws.

Canada shared the points with Bosnia and Herzegovina, while Qatar earned a draw against Switzerland, leaving all four teams in Group B level on one point.

A win for either side would put them in a strong position to qualify for the Round of 32 ahead of the final round of group-stage fixtures.

Match details

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver

Date: Thursday, June 18, 2026

Canada will be looking to make home advantage count after missing several chances in their opening draw.

Head coach Jesse Marsch has urged his players to start strongly, while star defender and captain Alphonso Davies has been declared fit for the match.

Qatar, meanwhile, are aiming to build on their encouraging performance against Switzerland.

Coach Julen Lopetegui believes his side has grown in confidence since its World Cup debut in 2022 and is capable of competing for a place in the knockout stage.

Players to watch

Canada: Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Stephen Eustáquio.

Qatar: Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, Abdulaziz Hatem.

Probable line-ups

Canada (4-2-3-1): Maxime Crépeau; Alistair Johnston, Moïse Bombito, Derek Cornelius, Alphonso Davies; Stephen Eustáquio, Ismaël Koné; Tajon Buchanan, Ali Ahmed, Jacob Shaffelburg; Jonathan David.

Qatar (4-3-3): Meshaal Barsham; Pedro Miguel, Tarek Salman, Boualem Khoukhi, Homam Ahmed; Abdulaziz Hatem, Ahmed Fathy, Mostafa Meshaal; Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, Ahmed Al-Rawi.

With Group B finely balanced after the opening round of matches, Thursday’s clash could prove decisive in determining which team takes control of the race for a place in the knockout rounds.