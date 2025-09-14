24-year-old American Melissa Jefferson-Wooden outpaced her opponents on Sunday to win the women’s 100 metres world title.

Jefferson-Wooden won the race in 10.61 seconds, a new championship record, achieving the joint third-fastest time in history.

Tina Clayton from Jamaica came in second place with 10.7 seconds, while Olympic champion Julien Alfred placed third in 10.84 seconds.

While Jefferson-Wooden celebrated their achievements, Alfred appeared in no mood to do so as she made her way to the changing rooms.

Defending champion Sha’Carri Richardson had a bad day, having snuck into the final as one of the two fastest losers, finishing fifth.