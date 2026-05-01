From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has expressed profound gratitude to the ministry’s staff and the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development for their unwavering resilience and dedication amid national service demands.
In a Workers’ Day solidarity message, Sulaiman-Ibrahim celebrated the “quiet hands that steady the nation and faithful hearts that keep its promise alive,” positioning the ministry at the heart of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. She emphasised its role in fostering inclusion, family strength, and social protection.
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The minister assured staff of brighter prospects through initiatives like the Renewed Hope Social Impact Intervention (RHSII-774), which expands empowerment across all 774 local government areas. “Better days are not distant; they are being built… The welfare of our staff is not peripheral but fundamental, an essential pillar in achieving our mandate,” she stated.
Declaring 2026 the Year of Families and Social Development, Sulaiman-Ibrahim hailed it as a “charge and a catalyst” for programme growth, partnerships, and impact. She committed to enhancing staff capacity, working conditions, and support systems.
Urging unity and discipline, the minister thanked workers directly: “I thank you for your resilience, your professionalism, and your unwavering dedication. Your work gives life to hope and together, we will sustain it.”