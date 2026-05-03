Workers Day: Group tasks govts to move beyond rhetoric

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Josemaria Escriva Foundation (JOSEF), has urged governments at all levels to move beyond mere rhetoric and embrace true fairness to the cause of Nigerian workers.

The Founder and Chief Responsibility Officer of JOSEF, Jude Obasanmi made the appeal in his statement titled “JOSEF Celebrates Nigerian Workers: A call for dignity, equity, and security”,

He said anyone who works should be adequately compensated and the idea of being owed should not be encouraged.

“In light of the prevailing economic landscape, JOSEF issues a solemn and urgent call to the federal and state governments as well as all private employers of labour to move beyond rhetoric and embrace true fairness.

“We demand an ironclad commitment to the prompt payment of wages and the implementation of a fair, livable wage structure.

“It is a moral imperative that a worker’s sweat must never dry before they are justly compensated.

“Furthermore, we insist that holistic welfare, including proper healthcare, retirement benefits, and a humane work-life balance, be treated as fundamental rights rather than optional perks,” Obasanmi said.

Obasanmi also said for workers to give their best, their safety at work must be guaranteed.

“Critically, we address the growing need for the protection of our people. We call for an immediate and comprehensive overhaul of security measures within our communities and workplaces.

“No Nigerian worker should ever have to choose between their livelihood and their life.

“We urge the government to ensure that the journey to work and the workplace itself is shielded from the persistent threats of insecurity that currently plague our nation.

“To ensure these goals are met, JOSEF advocates for a SMART approach to labour relations in 2026. This includes implementing specific ethical codes and safety protocols, establishing measurable benchmarks for wage reviews, and investing in achievable human capital development.

“These policies must remain relevant to current inflationary realities and be executed within a clear timeframe, specifically urging the government to finalize all pending labour-security agreements by the end of the second quarter of this year”, he said

For the workers, Obasanmi reminded them that only work that is well-done and lovingly completed deserves praise.

He encouraged them to take pride in their roles and continue to strive for excellence.

And to the authorities and employers, he said a secured, respected, and a well-compensated workforce is the only foundation upon which a prosperous and stable nation can be built.

He encouraged them to take pride in their roles and continue to strive for excellence.

And to the authorities and employers, he said a secured, respected, and a well-compensated workforce is the only foundation upon which a prosperous and stable nation can be built.