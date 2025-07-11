By John Ogunsemore

The lifeless body of a yet-to-be-identified woman has been recovered from a 170-foot well at a construction site in the Ijegun area of Lagos State.

It was learnt that the recovery occurred on Thursday, July 10.

The female adult was said to have become trapped in the well located at the frontage of a one-storey building under construction, which comprised six two-bedroom flats covering a land area of approximately 648 square metres in a fenced environment.

Senior Public Affairs Officer, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Maria Fadairo confirmed the development in a statement issued on Friday, July 11.

Fadairo disclosed that the fire service received a distress call at about 7:34 pm on Monday, June 30, 2025, reporting a rescue emergency at Abuba Anthony Street, by Obalagbe Bus Stop, via Fadeko International Hotel, Ijegun, Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State.

She said, “The Ejigbo Fire Station was immediately dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that a female adult had trapped into a well approximately 170 feet deep, located at the frontage of a one-storey building under construction.

“The building comprises six two-bedroom flats, covering a land area of approximately 648 square metres in a fenced environment.

“Due to the complex nature of the incident, leading to collaborating with the Nigerian Police, a thorough investigation was initiated.

“Following sustained and coordinated efforts, the body of the victim was successfully recovered in a snapped operations on Thursday, July 10, 2025.”

Fadairo said the recovery operation was led by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service in collaboration with other emergency response and security agencies.

The fire service spokesperson further disclosed that the victim was recovered dead and handed over to officials of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU), while the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) was standing by with the Nigeria Police Force from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, observing proceedings.

Meanwhile, Director of the fire service, Margaret Adeseye extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and appreciated the efforts of all agencies involved.

“Further information regarding the ongoing investigation remains under the jurisdiction of the Nigeria Police,” Fadairo stated.