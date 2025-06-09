From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Women in Mining Africa (WiM-Africa) has launched a five-year roadmap for an unprecedented continent-wide consultation and drafting process for accelerating gender equity and sustainability across Africa’s mining sector.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Director, WiM-Africa, Dr Comfort Asokoro-Ogaji, in Abuja.

According to the statement, the collaborative initiative has attracted active participation from over 36 countries, including representatives from Cameroon, Ethiopia, DRC, Malawi, Zambia, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Tanzania, Senegal, Rwanda, Uganda, and members of the African diaspora in Canada, the UK, and the US.

It explained that the process reflects WiM-Africa’s commitment to inclusive governance, local relevance, and continental ownership.

It stressed that the Office of Strategy, Planning & Research (SPR), led by Bethelihem Emiru of Ethiopia, is coordinating the process, with strategic oversight from the Office of the Executive Director, Dr Comfort Asokoro-Ogaji.

“Together, they are guiding a robust peer-led approach that ensures all voices—especially those of women in artisanal and small-scale mining—are captured and reflected,” the statement read.

The statement further stated that the design is to serve not only as an internal compass but also as an engagement tool for partners, donors, development finance institutions, and national governments.

“Through structured consultations, technical submissions, and ongoing peer review, the Action Plan is being shaped around WiM-Africa’s core frameworks: the Strategic Focus Areas and Seven Programmatic Priorities.”

“The Action Plan will be implemented through a robust institutional framework comprising five dedicated directorates—each with specialised bureaus—and an estimated 29 flagship programmes that span gender equity, value chain inclusion, research, legal advocacy, youth empowerment, and digital influence,” Dr Asokoro-Ogaji emphasised.

“These programmes are currently under peer consultation and will guide WiM-Africa’s work across all member countries over the next five years, ensuring both strategic coherence and measurable impact,” she added.

The consultation has also highlighted innovative proposals from contributors, including the use of cartoons for grassroots advocacy, local chapter coordination, and a continental monitoring system for gender equity compliance in mining. These inputs will inform programmatic strategies to be implemented across member countries.

According to the statement, WiM-Africa calls on all stakeholders—including mining companies, civil society, donors, and governments—to support the development and implementation of this bold plan, which aims to unlock the full potential of African women in the mineral value chain.