From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has appealed to residents of the capital to translate the spiritual lessons of Eid-el-Kabir into practical civic responsibility to help build a world-class city.

He said the festival is more than a holiday and called for sacrifices of patience and discipline from Abuja residents. “It was a profound reminder of Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) unwavering faith and willingness to place the common good above personal desire,” he said.

The minister urged the public to support the FCT Administration’s developmental effort by keeping streets clean, obeying traffic and building regulations, paying taxes promptly, and cooperating with security agencies. He said the modern expression of the obedience taught by Eid-el-Kabir requires such sacrifices.

“If Eid-el-Kabir teaches sacrifice for a greater purpose, then the FCT symbolises what sacrifice can build: a place of peace, order, and shared prosperity,” Wike added, describing Abuja as a miniature Nigeria built on unity across tribes, tongues, and faiths.

Reaffirming the administration’s commitment to national development priorities, the minister said massive, inclusive infrastructural projects that will spur growth across critical economic sectors and benefit both the city centre and rural areas will be officially commissioned in a few weeks.

He linked these projects to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to transform Abuja into an enviable global capital, and commended residents for their patience during ongoing construction.

To ensure a secure celebration, he said the FCT Administration has mobilised relevant security agencies and authorities, urging citizens to celebrate with love while maintaining vigilance and respect for law and order.

Wike also appealed for unity and compassion across the territory, asking residents to show deep concern for the less privileged and to reject divisive rumours.

He quoted the Prophet Muhammad to underscore the call for solidarity: “None of you truly believes until he loves for his brother what he loves for himself.”

The 2026 Eid-el-Kabir coincided with Children’s Day on May 27, a convergence the minister described as “a remarkable convergence of faith and future.” He called on parents, teachers, and community leaders to use the dual celebration to instil sacrifice, honesty, discipline, and patriotism in children. “As we honor Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience, let us also nurture our children with love, protect their rights, and invest in quality education, healthcare, and safe spaces for them to thrive. A city that secures its children secures its future.”

Wike commended the orderly conduct of FCT pilgrims who observed the Hajj this year and asked the Muslim community to pray for Nigeria’s peace, unity, and prosperity. On behalf of the FCTA, he extended warm wishes to Muslim faithful and all residents of the capital territory. “May Allah (Subhanahu wa ta’ala) accept our sacrifices, answer our prayers, and continue to bless the Federal Capital Territory and the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Eid Mubarak,” he said.