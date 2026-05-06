Wike urges EU envoys to deepen investments, cultural ties in FCT

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has urged European Union (EU) countries to deepen investment ties, strengthen cultural exchanges and partner with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in areas of mutual interest to build a prosperous Abuja and Nigeria.

Speaking at a meeting with the EU Heads of Mission at the European Union House in Abuja yesterday, he emphasised continued collaboration to drive FCT development.

The session, chaired by Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Gautier Mignot, drew envoys from Italy, Austria, Ireland, France, Hungary, Germany, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Finland, Belgium, Sweden, Spain, the Czech Republic, and Denmark.

Mignot, who introduced Wike, hailed the EU as Nigeria’s top trade and investment partner, setting an optimistic tone.

Wike outlined FCTA priorities under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, spotlighting investment opportunities in real estate, housing, entertainment, tourism, agriculture, solid minerals and waste management. He positioned Abuja as a business-friendly hub.

“I thank the European Union Delegation to Nigeria for the invitation and continued partnership with the Nigerian Government in advancing shared values of development, stability and prosperity.

“Today, drawing from the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President, Bola Tinubu, I will briefly highlight the priority areas of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), the investment opportunities therein and offer an overview of Nigeria’s evolving political landscape,” Wike said.

“Key FCTA focuses include urban/rural development, infrastructure, security, education, health, social welfare, land reforms, revenue generation and rule of law. We have embarked on a deliberate and sustained investment in infrastructure as a catalyst for economic growth and social inclusion by expanding road networks, modernising public transport and improving water supply.

“As a priority, the administration has strengthened security infrastructure through the building of 12 new fully equipped/furnished Divisional Police Headquarters and Officers’ Quarters, two each in the six Area Councils.”

Fielding questions from the envoys, he touted electoral reforms, including the amended Electoral Act’s provision for electronic result transmission with manual backups. “In the newly amended Electoral Act, there is provision for electronic transmission of results. But because of our peculiarities, it was included that where electronic transmission fails, manual transmission can be used. Meanwhile, there is no such provision in the 2022 amended Electoral Act,” he noted.

He stressed that opposition in Nigeria’s evolving democracy should offer alternatives, not crises and highlighted a maturing political culture favouring legal resolutions over violence. Under Tinubu, he said, competence trumps ethnic or partisan divides.

“Compared to earlier periods, there is a decline in highly volatile and rancorous politicking that characterised the relationship between the executive and the legislature. The relationship between these two key institutions has become that of ‘partners-in-progress’ in the making and implementation of policies and programmes for the welfare of Nigerians,” he added.

On national reforms, he detailed subsidy removal, forex unification, tax streamlining, cash transfers, SME support and student loans to ease economic pains. Despite security challenges like Sahel-linked insurgency, banditry and kidnappings, he gave assurance about the ongoing efforts in intelligence, technology and inter-agency coordination.