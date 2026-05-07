Wike defends FCT land allocations to media houses

Slams Channels TV over ‘obvious’ profits

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has fired back at Channels Television, defending government land allocations to media organisations as legitimate business incentives while accusing the station of hypocrisy over its Abuja headquarters.

In a pointed response shared on Thursday, Wike dismissed Channels TV’s earlier counterclaim that its Guzape land, allocated on March 6, 2007, for commercial purposes, was fully paid for and above board. He argued that media outlets operate as profit-driven businesses, not charities, and benefit immensely from such allocations.

“Media organisations are not set up for charity; they are for business. The reason they do adverts and collect money. Apart from payments for adverts and live coverage, there is commercial news on which money is paid,” Wike stated. “This is how they make money to fund their operations and pay staff salaries. Why then should we hide this obvious fact?”

Wike stressed that the FCT government allocates land rather than sells it outright, enabling media houses to erect structures and generate revenue. “So if the government allocated land (not sell, because in the FCT, the government doesn’t sell land) to a media organisation to build structures where it runs its business, is the organisation not making money from the land? Also, if allocation of land to you is right, why should it be wrong when others get?”

The exchange stems from Wike’s Wednesday media chat, where he questioned Channels TV’s use of the Guzape plot, calling it “public land” from which the station profits without purchase. “The land that you built Channels on is public land. You are making money out of the public property. Did you buy it? No. It was allocated to you. Am I not going to pay for a live interview? It is not free,” he had said.

Channels TV swiftly rebutted the claim on Thursday, insisting that all fees and statutory charges were paid and urging Wike to clarify his allegations against journalists’ land allocations.

“Our fees are out there. We are a news and broadcast media organisation. So, if you are going to lock down one, two, or three hours of airtime, of course, you will pay,” the station stated.