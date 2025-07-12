From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has issued official guidelines on the reception of politicians and government officials in church services and programmes across its parishes nationwide.

Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, The Most Revd Henry Ndukuba, signed and released the memo at the Episcopal Consultation held at the Diocese of Nike, Enugu.

The guideline document was, perhaps, in response to the reactions that followed the recent appearance of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, at St. James Anglican Church, Asokoro, Abuja, for thanksgiving service, where he made some political statements that sparked national outrage.

Korede Akintunde, Director of Communication

Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, in a statement on Saturday, said the Church was concerned about the increasing use of church services as political platforms, which could compromise the integrity of Christian worship.

“The Church, in response, has developed some guidelines for welcoming political and government figures during its gatherings. The guidelines affirm the importance of maintaining a welcoming and respectful atmosphere while safeguarding the Church’s neutrality, core values, and divine mandate.

“The key points outlined in the document is that the Church remains open to all persons, including politicians and government officials, in both its church services and programmes. But in keeping with its calling and inclusive nature, the Church must not engage in or promote partisanship.

“The Church must diligently avoid speeches, conduct, or events that may incite division or foster political bias within the body of Christ.”

The Church, in the memo, listed the protocols that must be observed in any of such events. “There must be a prior discussion with any guest who is expected to address the congregation in order to offer appropriate guidance.

“Guests must be clearly informed that the Church is not a platform for promoting partisan views or political propaganda. The church leaders and officiants must also refrain from making statements or behaving in ways that could be construed as politically aligned or sectional.

“Additionally, no Church official should eulogise or exalt any guest in a manner that might bring the Church into disrepute. And where possible, guests should not be permitted to use the Church’s lectern when speaking, as it has been consecrated for the reading of God’s Word.”

The Church, however, acknowledged its role within the body politic and affirms its responsibility to engage government authorities on matters affecting the faithful and society at large.

“We remain committed, under God, to being the light of the world and the salt of the earth, upholding the nation in prayer, and offering godly counsel to those in positions of authority,” the Church added.