Wike alleys NBA fears, insists judges housing won’t erode judicial independence

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, on Friday robustly defended government-funded housing for judges and justices in Abuja, rejecting Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) fears that such projects threaten judicial autonomy.

The remarks came after Wike inspected ongoing works, including that of judges’ residences, the Court of Appeal Abuja Division, and planned homes for Industrial Court and Code of Conduct Tribunal judges—prompting fresh debate on executive involvement in judicial infrastructure.

Dismissing the NBA’s stance, Wike argued that providing facilities is standard practice, not interference. “The mere fact that the executive constructs buildings does not mean it will interfere with the judiciary,” he said.

“We have built public houses for the National Assembly and for the judiciary before. The Supreme Court was built by government. So there is nothing new in this.”

He accused NBA leaders of double standards, pointing to their reliance on government funding for events. “All they are interested in is when state governments will sponsor NBA activities. If governments fund their conferences, does that mean they are no longer independent?” he queried.

Wike positioned the projects as welfare enhancements tied to President Bola Tinubu’s third anniversary, vowing no distractions.

“This is a voluntary act by government to make judicial officers comfortable and focused on their work. It is not done to erode judicial independence,” the minister added.

Praising the judges’ quarters as 99% ready and well-furnished, he noted: “We’ve seen the judges’ quarters beautiful. I’m very elated that the job was done well. The houses are well furnished and almost 99 per cent ready.”

Wike however criticised finishing at the Court of Appeal site. “Almost 90 per cent complete, but I must say it’s not the quality I expected. I have told the contractor that several errors must be corrected before inauguration. The FCT team will ensure delivery on promises”, he assured.

“All the promises that have been made, we are going to fulfil them. That is why we are going around to inspect and ensure contractors are ready,” he added.