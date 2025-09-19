Ubi Franklin, a music executive, has expressed his thoughts on Nigerian singers Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy, popularly recognised as Afrobeats’ “Big 3”.

In a recent episode of the Afropolitan podcast, Franklin said why the trio would find it difficult to work, emphasising that their roles as the “Big 3” make them rivals rather than partners.

The talent manager stated that there are intense competitors in every field, citing the rivalry between big Nigerian banks to support his claim.

He, however, claimed that the beef between the Afrobeats stars isn’t beyond entertainment, emphasing that he has never heard his associate Davido gossip about Wizkid and Burna Boy to his inner circle and he believes it’s mutual.

“It would be difficult for Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy to come together. I will speak for Davido, I have never heard him for once said something ill about Wizkid or Burna Boy. And I’m sure it’s the same for them. But the environment [industry] they are will make it difficult for them to work together.

“It’s like the rivalry between the top banks in Nigeria. In every industry, there is the big 3,” he stated.