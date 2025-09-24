From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri

Chief Keston Pondi, Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Ltd, has explained why the company decided to build and furnish an eight-classroom block for the Medium Security Correction Centre, Okere community, Warri, Delta State.

Pondi, spoke during the commissioning of the edifice on Tuesday, reaffirming his company’s commitment to human development and community-building.

He noted that education is a key tool for reducing recidivism and fostering peace in society.

“By equipping inmates with knowledge and skills, we are not just giving them a second chance but also contributing to the growth and security of our state,” he stated.

Speaking at the occasion, the state Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Nyerhovwo Tonukari, who represented Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, described the classrooms as a reflection of the administration’s dedication to using education as a bridge between incarceration and reintegration.

He commended Tantita Security for its corporate social responsibility and lauded the partnership as a model for government-private sector collaboration.

Prof. Tonukari added that the classrooms will provide a conducive environment for inmates to pursue both academic and vocational training, in line with Governor Oborevwori’s policy of empowering citizens through learning.

“This partnership with Tantita Security Services represents a shining example of how private sector actors can meaningfully complement government efforts. I therefore call on other corporate organizations, philanthropists, and community leaders to emulate this noble gesture”, he said.

In his remarks, Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndudi Nwakuche, thanked Tantita for the courage, foresight and determination they demonstrated in citing the magnificent project in the Medium Security Custodial Centre. Warri.

He said that the project aligns with ongoing sectorial reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda of Presiden Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, saying “our gathering here has further demonstrated the importance attached to education as a veritable tool for reformation in Correctional Service”.